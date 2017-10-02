Letter of Thanks | To our sponsors

Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust would like to sincerely thank the following donors for their contributions toward the Military Banner Program. This enables us to install an additional 36 military banners for our second installation along downtown Kingman to honor our local active duty military men and women at no cost to their families. Thank you for supporting our local military and community.

Rutherford Route 66 Diner, 6 $20 certificates; Kingman Chop House, $30 certificate; Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner, $15 gift certificate; Big O Tires, 4 free oil change certificates; Fruit Creations, $25 certificate; Kingman True Value, $25 certificate; Blue Moon, 3 T-shirts and key chains, 4 Miller Lite hats, 4 coozies; Dr. Kelly Bradley, 2 Phillips Sonic Care; Black Bridge Brewery, hat, T-shirt, soap; Cracker Barrel, gift basket; Karen’s Mom, military quilt; Riverview Eye Center; Dr. Barbara Dorf; Mangelsdorf Dentistry; Burhurst Electric; Dambar Steakhouse; Paula Acton and Acton Welding; True Value Hardware; Chelsea Wright – Elements; Brenden Theater; Harley Davidson; Davia Chilcoat; Christians Cut-n-Curl; Mohave Eye Center; Oysters; Tonya Watson – Pampered Chef; Sandy Lasiloo; Roger Terry Ueda; Rickety Cricket; Chili’s; Sundowner; KGMN Radio – Steve Levine; Papa Murphy’s; Cynthia Cullen; and Denny’s.