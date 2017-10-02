Mohave 911 | October 2, 2017

Drugs, Warrant Arrest

On Sept. 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin James Koch, 37, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Koch as he was walking in an alley between McVicar and Suffock Avenue. Koch was taken into custody without incident after a records check showed him to have an active warrant. A search allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal residue which tested positive for methamphetamine.

Koch was booked into the Mohave County jail.

Burglary, Theft, Drugs

On Sept. 23, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terry James Dolby-Wissick, 28, and Jessica Marcella Ann Uhrle, 30, both of Kingman. Dolby-Wissick was arrested for theft, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by prohibited person, burglary, and trafficking in stolen property, all felonies. Uhrle was arrested for theft, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, an investigation began Sept. 22 when a man returned to his home in the 2700 block of Arroyo Road in Yucca and found it burglarized. The man said a flatbed trailer, firearms and variety of tools were stolen.

The man reportedly found the items, contacted deputies Sept. 23 and said his trailer was listed for sale on social media. He contacted the person selling the trailer and went to the home in the 3000 block of Devlin Avenue in Kingman where his trailer was sitting.

Deputies responded and contacted Dolby-Wissick sitting in a car and Uhrle standing near another car on the property. Deputies noticed the trailer and a records check showed the trailer was reported stolen.

Deputies learned the two were married. They secured a firearm Dolby-Wissick was carrying on his hip. They also found a stolen rifle in Uhrle’s possession. A criminal history check showed Dolby-Wissick to be a felon out of Colorado. A search of one car allegedly revealed a pipe and a glass vial containing a white crystal substance.

Dolby-Wissick and Uhrle were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail without incident. This investigation remains active.

Warrants Arrest

On Sept. 24, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Joseph Forrester Jr., 33, of Kingman on a parole violation felony warrant issued out of Arizona Department of Corrections and a contempt of court misdemeanor warrant issued by Lake Havasu City Municipal Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Forrester in the 3000 block of Hearne Avenue during an unrelated incident. Deputies knew him to have active warrants.

Forrester was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Warrant Arrest

On Sept. 24, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Preston Sexton, 24, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a post adjudication undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Sexton while he was sitting in a parked car in the 2800 block of Northern Avenue. A records check showed him to have an active warrant. Deputies reportedly found a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance where Sexton was sitting along with a variety of drug paraphernalia inside his backpack.

Sexton was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs, Warrant Arrest

On Sept. 25, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mary Virginia Dunn, 34, of Kingman for possession of narcotic drugs, a felony, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Dunn during a traffic stop in the area Marshall Drive and Packard Avenue. A records check showed her to have an active warrant.

Dunn was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail. A plastic bag containing a black tar substance was allegedly found on her at the jail.

Narcotic Drugs

On Sept. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County jail regarding drugs.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted a detention officer who reportedly found a bag of pills in the purse of inmate Dianne Michelle Lord, 47, a transient, while she was being booked.

Deputies determined some of the pills were narcotics. Deputies contacted Lord and charged her with possession of narcotic drugs, a felony.

Sex Offense

On Sept. 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Marko Jvar Dutson, 84, of Colorado City, for sexual abuse, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, investigations began Sept. 11 regarding a child molesting complaint. Deputies contacted the reporting party, the victims’ father. The reporting party said that Dutson, a relative, inappropriately touched his 14-year-old daughter on Sept. 3 at his residence in the 600 block of West Earl Avenue.



During the investigation, Dutson admitted to his involvement.

Thursday afternoon, at about 1 p.m., Dutson was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 2300 S 200 block of Pinetree Lane. Dutson is a registered sex offender in Arizona.

Dutson was transported and booked into the Purgatory Jail in Washington County in Utah

Weapons Offense

On Sept. 28, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony James Brown, 50, of Golden Valley for possession of weapon by prohibited person, a felony.



At about 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a weapons offense call in the 6700 block of Stewart Mountain Road. Upon arrival, the reporting party advised hearing two male subjects arguing down the road from his residence. They reported that he heard shots fired from the same area and observed a truck drive away to another residence on Mormon Flat Road.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a residence in the 6700 block of Mormon Flat Road and contacted Brown. Brown advised that his residence recently got burglarized and tonight he followed some tracks behind his residence which led him to a neighbor’s house. Brown said that he shot off his shotgun in the air a few times. Deputies observed a shotgun leaning against a wall inside Brown’s residence.

Deputies responded to the residence in the 6700 block of Glen Canyon Road where Brown had shot his shotgun. The homeowner said that a male subject drove up to his residence and started shooting a shotgun into the air.



A criminal history check showed Brown to be a convicted felon. Deputies responded back to Brown’s residence and took him into custody without incident. Brown was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

