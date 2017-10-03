Arizona Hunter Education class graduates 27

KINGMAN – A team of volunteer hunter education instructors recently held a combination Hunter Education class and online field day at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s 7 Mile Hill range.

According to Chief Instructor Jim Rich, there were 17 students ages 9 through 67 years old in the hunter education classes.

The top graduate for the class was Kingman resident Barrett Fulton, 16.Fulton was awarded a set of 10x50 Bushnell binoculars courtesy of the Mohave Arms Collectors Association, and he will be going out with his father on a one day varmint hunt with Bob Shaw.

There were two Good Student Award winners for the class. Kingman residents Joey Norbert, 13, and Justin Bagarry, 12 took those honors and were each given a pair of 10x50 binoculars, courtesy of the MACA.

The online field day portion of the class had 10 students, some from as far away as Phoenix, in attendance.

Students ranged in age from 10 through 56 years old, and according to Rich, “One of the best prepared youth participants we’ve ever hosted at an OFD event.”

The top graduate in that group was 10-year-old Phoenix resident Nicole Szabo. Szabo “aced” the field day portion of that class and scored a 98 percent on her final test.

Volunteers from the Kingman area who assisted on the classes included John Schmidt, Jay Chan, Mike Thompson, Jamaica Smith, Johnnie Hoeft and Page McDonald.

Volunteers who assisted that were from the Bullhead City area, included Rich, Kevin Ward, Tim Thibodeaux, and Anthony Cortese.