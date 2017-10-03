Citizen science opportunity: Spotlightiing endangered black-footed ferrets

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking volunteers to assist with fall spotlighting efforts to help document the population of endangered black-footed ferrets in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch, both near Seligman.

As part of the recovery effort, the department has scheduled a five-night spotlighting event Oct. 5-9 and a three-night spotlighting event Nov. 9-11.

The spotlighting method involves using high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets.

Their eyeshine is reflected by the spotlight and helps surveyors with identifying and locating these elusive, nocturnal carnivores.

Volunteers can sign up by e-mailing azferret@azgfd.gov – with “fall spotlighting” in the subject line – by Nov. 3 for the November event.