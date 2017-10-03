Horoscopes | Oct. 2

Birthdays: Seann William Scott, 41; Lena Headey, 44; Gwen Stefani, 48; Chubby Checker, 76.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let temptation lead you astray. You need to stay focused on what’s important and take care of your responsibilities before you venture in another direction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look out for those less fortunate than you. Help children, seniors and the causes that you feel passionately about.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your responsibilities will limit what you can do to help others. A partnership will be difficult to deal with if you aren’t willing to make a commitment or promise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for something or someone that you find inspirational. Surrounding yourself with positive energy and love will help you create a space that keeps you calm and soothes your soul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Do your own fact-checking. Someone will lead you astray if you rely on secondhand information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional matters will escalate if you or someone you care about hasn’t been honest or straightforward regarding feelings, needs and intentions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of business before you move on to more enjoyable pastimes. Use your intelligence to keep the peace while convincing others to see things your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for unique ways to make your environment more comforting and inspirational. Surround yourself with objects and individuals that motivate you to carry on until you reach your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional mix-ups will lead to uncertainty if you aren’t clear about your intentions or don’t live up to your promises. Try to be as precise and detailed as possible to avoid confrontation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider the type of incentive you can offer in order to get what you want and not go over budget.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be fooled by insincere gestures of friendliness. Someone will take advantage of you if you don’t speak up and set boundaries.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Demands will be made, and it’s up to you to limit anyone who is being too aggressive. Only offer to do what you can handle.