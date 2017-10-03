Letter | Goodbye Kmart

I just want to say goodbye to an old friend, Kmart.

I went to your grand opening. You had the best buffet restaurant in the back of the store that had such delicious food. It was hard to get a table at lunch time because half of the people who worked in town ate lunch there.

I have four children and many grandchildren who I have always bought Christmas gifts and birthday presents for at your store. I wear Jaclyn Smith clothes and Cobbie Cuddler shoes that I can only get at your store.

You aren’t the first store to close down in this town, and you won’t be the last. The majority of shopping centers in Kingman are pretty empty.

I just wanted to say goodbye to you and your employees, and let you know that you will be sorely missed.

Carole Smith, Kingman