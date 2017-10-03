Letter | Unsurprised by McCain's actions

Does John McCain’s action really surprise you? McCain has always been a RINO and sided with the progressives. If you have been following his voting record, it does match his campaign rhetoric. If you listen to McCain’s campaign rhetoric along of the rest of the Republicans they promised to repeal Obamacare! Not repeal and replace.

I will admit I am not a McCain fan and voted against him in the primary elections. But I voted for him in the general election thinking he was the lesser of the evils.

Now that John is getting old and his health is failing, he feels he no longer needs to act like a conservative. John will say he is going to vote against a new health care bill to protect his constituents, but in reality, John is a big government person and wants a single payer system.

The trouble is Jeff Flake is just as bad. The only reason he is for the new health care bill is because he is up for re-election. They are both a couple of swamp rats and need to be replaced with true conservatives.

Everyone brings up the fact McCain was a POW. This does not make him a good legislator. Just check his record. It is a record that goes against the Constitutional restrictions put on the federal government.

If we do not start draining the swamp, we will be the next Venezuela. If you think the government should give you everything, you will soon have nothing. What they give you they can take away.

Danny Gravener, Kingman