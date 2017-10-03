Obituary | Robert 'Gus' Duana Gustafson

Robert “Gus” Duane Gustafson of Kingman passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at his daughter’s house in California at the age of 76. Gus owned Veterans Lock Service and could often be found with his family and friends down at the Petro Station. He was a Vietnam War veteran, he loved to go shooting and watching war movies. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and VFW Post 10386. He also belonged to Ducks Unlimited and E Clampus Vitus. Gus enjoyed studying the history of war and being down at The Cracker Barrel.

Gus is survived by his three daughters: Athena Nickels, Sylvia Gustafson and Molly Gustafson all of Lemoore, California, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held in California. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore, California.