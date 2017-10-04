6 votes that came out of the Board of Supervisors’ meeting

KINGMAN – Builders, developers, real estate agents and others affected by Mohave County permit fees will have a chance to express their views about increased fees at a public hearing on Nov. 6.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to set a public hearing for their regular board meeting to repeal or amend the ordinance adopted on Aug. 7 for increased fees for services provided through Mohave County Building Code.

In a related item, the board voted 4-1 to hear the public regarding added new fees and increased fees for planning, zoning and subdivision entitlements and changes in the structure for automation fees.

Both items would be sent back to Development Services for review, presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Building Code Advisor Board and to conduct public outreach to people who will be affected by the fees.

Supervisor Hildy Angius said she put the items on the agenda because she wants to have the increased fees rescinded. She was caught by surprise when fee changes were placed on the Aug. 7 agenda, the same day the board would be voting on the $279 million budget for next year.

Supervisor Buster Johnson said he asked Development Services Director Tim Walsh if he had any issues from the Aug. 7 meeting, and was told that he did not. However, the board suggested taking it slow with fee increases, and Planning and Zoning Commission wanted to rescind the fees and start over.

Mehdi Azarmi, chairman of Planning and Zoning Commission, said the intent was to charge just enough fees to cover services rendered. He suggested raising fees 35 percent of the amount allowed by state law.

“And make sure we increase customer service as well,” he said.