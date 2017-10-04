6 votes that came out of the Board of Supervisors’ meeting

KINGMAN – Builders, developers, real estate agents and others affected by Mohave County permit fees will have a chance to express their views about increased fees at a public hearing on Nov. 6.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday to set a public hearing for their regular board meeting to repeal or amend the ordinance adopted on Aug. 7 for increased fees for services provided through Mohave County Building Code.
In a related item, the board voted 4-1 to hear the public regarding added new fees and increased fees for planning, zoning and subdivision entitlements and changes in the structure for automation fees.
Both items would be sent back to Development Services for review, presentation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Building Code Advisor Board and to conduct public outreach to people who will be affected by the fees.
Supervisor Hildy Angius said she put the items on the agenda because she wants to have the increased fees rescinded. She was caught by surprise when fee changes were placed on the Aug. 7 agenda, the same day the board would be voting on the $279 million budget for next year.
Supervisor Buster Johnson said he asked Development Services Director Tim Walsh if he had any issues from the Aug. 7 meeting, and was told that he did not. However, the board suggested taking it slow with fee increases, and Planning and Zoning Commission wanted to rescind the fees and start over.
Mehdi Azarmi, chairman of Planning and Zoning Commission, said the intent was to charge just enough fees to cover services rendered. He suggested raising fees 35 percent of the amount allowed by state law.
“And make sure we increase customer service as well,” he said.
The votes are in:
• The board took no action regarding the donation of a 1994 CAVCO mobile home for storage use at Fort Mohave Community Park. This was a contentious issue for Supervisor Buster Johnson, who didn’t want Mohave County taking on liability and risk for a structure that was not compliant with current building code. He made a motion to give it back to the nonprofit organization that raised more than $8 million to build the park, but a representative said they didn’t want it either.
• The board voted 5-0 for an audit of the $250,000 spent on Fort Mohave Community Park. Johnson said he was told there were checks going out to individuals from that money.
• The board voted 5-0 to table the approval or denial of the park development agreement with Fort Mohave Community Park, and to get an update on the intergovernmental agreement with Colorado River Union High School District for operation and maintenance of the park. Angius said she was told the school district was backing out of the agreement, but the superintendent for the school district said the district has no intent to breach the agreement.
• The board voted 3-2 to adopt a resolution opposing roundabouts to be installed by Arizona Department of Transportation on U.S. 95 at Aztec and at Camp Verde in the Fort Mohave area. Supervisor Lois Wakimoto, who replaced Steve Moss as District 5 representative, said the roundabouts are about a mile apart, and would destroy small businesses on the frontage road. She also spoke with the fire department about serious concerns for emergency response time.
