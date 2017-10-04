City Manager to stay until end of contract

KINGMAN – City Manager John Dougherty will get to continue working until the end of his contract after a 4-3 vote failed to put him on administrative leave.

The item, which was placed on the agenda by Vice Mayor Jen Miles and Councilmembers Travis Lingenfelter and Jamie Scott Stehly, was considered “self-explanatory” and a motion immediately put it up for discussion.

Councilman David Wayt opened the discussion by saying he felt there was no opportunity to discuss why the council would decide to put Dougherty on administrative leave.

“As long as Mr. Dougherty isn’t actively thwarting progress, I don’t see why we don’t use the help,” Wayt said.

Mayor Monica Gates added that she had not seen any behavior from Dougherty that would warrant putting him on administrative leave.

Scott Stehly said it was in her experience that top managers usually exit their positions immediately, as that was the normal practice, to which Miles agreed.

“It’s awkward … there is negativity that rolls over into the staff,” Miles said. “It is in the best interest for him to not be a part of (the interchange discussion) and for him to have the time to transition into a new position.”

Lingenfelter echoed the sentiments of Miles and Scott Stehly.

“It is time for everyone to move on with dignity and grace,” Lingenfelter said.

Councilwoman Vicki Kress said she would not place Dougherty on administrative leave if the discussion was about his behavior, and Councilman Stuart Yocum agreed with her.

In the end, Council did not vote to put Dougherty on administrative leave.