Great Music Offerings Concert lives up to its name

KINGMAN – It was a sunny Sunday in the park – particularly Metcalfe Park in Kingman – and music filled the air for over five hours. Ramon Torres Productions presented a free Great Music Offerings Concert on Sept. 24.

An eclectic array of featured artists included the Los Piso Mojado Boys, Traci Michelle, Trish Cobb, Elona Lorraine& Company, Bobby Dread, The Riptides, and Lonesome Dick.

Los Piso Mojado Boys began the concert with Roger Casanova on the guitar and Ramon Torres on the conga. They performed various Hispanic songs along with Elvis’s “Surrender”, the Beatles’ “No Reply”, and Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” thrown in to add some variety to a well-delivered set. The audience appreciated Casanova’s outstanding vocals, which set the tone for a great day of music.

Although I’ve seen a number of bands perform at Metcalfe Park, this was the first time seeing Traci Michelle and Trish Cobb. Traci Michelle sang traditional country hits such as “Release Me”, Blue Suede Shoes” and a beautiful version of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Trish Cobb told a heartfelt story of her personal journey through her original song, “Autistic Parent Blues.”

Elona Lorraine & Company’s boundless energy was infused with a shot of pristine vocals in their pop rock set. Along with Kenneth Ostrom and Michael Lawson as backup dancers, Elona delivered an array of originals songs such as, “Rebellious,” “Classy,” and “Your Love.” She continued to spice it up with her single “Pepper.” Despite being a newcomer to the music scene, Elona Lorraine has recently released an album also titled, “Rebellious.”

Bobby Dread, with his deep bass-baritone voice, took the crowd on a journey back in time with his original song, “Baby Boomers.” It can be risky when a musician turns the microphone to the crowd, but the crowd singing this song in unison was a fun addition to the afternoon entertainment.

One of the unexpected highlights of the afternoon was hearing The Riptides perform. Hailing from Lake Havasu City, The Riptides reminded me just how good rock & roll music can be when performed with passion. With a lighthearted, fun stage presence, The Riptide’s set seemed to breeze by quickly. The enthusiasm of the crowd helped to fuel their charismatic performance. The chemistry couldn’t have been better between band members, Tom Aamot, Steve Bentley, Ramon Torres and Dave VanCleave; neither could the vocal harmonies. The Riptides brought the house down when they kicked into high gear.

Another shining moment from the afternoon was Lonesome Dick. Band members Roger Casanova, Robert Garland, and Ramon Torres ended the concert taking everyone down memory lane. All of the songs took the audience on a wonderfully nostalgic journey to a time and place when life was simpler and (often times) more fun.

When you’re among a crowd of kindred spirits, you might expect only the classics to get an enthusiastic reaction.

However, because the bands were so good in a live setting, even the new songs were met with fervor. Aside from wanting to hear more, the local bands delivered everything that any music fan could possibly want.