Horoscope | October 4, 2017

Birthdays: Dakota Johnson, 28; Liev Schreiber, 50; Christoph Waltz, 61; Susan Sarandon, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check out your professional options and consider what suits you best. Choosing to focus on doing something that you find satisfying will make a difference to your emotional, physical and mental health.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Channel your energy into something you enjoy. A creative project that requires stamina and physical strength will help you explore your skills and talents.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Lend a helping hand, volunteer your services and keep doing what you do best. The less time spent worrying about situations you cannot change, the better.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a step back to reevaluate your situation. Don’t confront anyone if you don’t have enough information or evidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Mixing business with pleasure will backfire. Emotional issues will surface that could put you in a precarious position regarding both your home and your professional life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expect someone to lean on you. Be ready to offer suggestions, but don’t take on someone else’s burden.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep personal information and passwords secret. Listen carefully, but don’t share information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t settle for anything less than what you want. Work hard, play hard and do your best to encourage others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think matters through before you make a decision or take action. Preparation and knowing exactly what you want to see transpire will help you choose the best route possible to get where you want to go.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the love flowing. You’ll get much farther using kindness than you will if you are pushy or make demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let go of the past and plunge into the future with renewed optimism and a good handle on what you want to accomplish and the best way to move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Whether trying to get ahead professionally or personally, taking care of small but important details will be the difference between success and failure.