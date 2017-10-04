Lady Vols beat Mingus for first region win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team knew it had to win Tuesday night.

The Lady Volunteers had yet to tally a victory in the 4A Grand Canyon, but they made sure that streak came to an end with a 3-1 victory (16-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19) over Mingus.

“We realized that we didn’t want to lose,” said Lee Williams senior Sadie Snay. “We couldn’t afford to lose considering we hadn’t won (a region match). I think we all realized, ‘Hey, this is a game that we need to win.’ And we pulled it out.”

The No. 24-ranked Lady Vols (6-5, 1-5) didn’t get off to a great start against the 30th-ranked Lady Marauders (2-8, 1-5), but they quickly turned it around. Lee Williams did test out a few new rotations in the match, but coach Julia Lasiloo didn’t think that accounted for the slow start.

“It’s difficult sometimes because they’re not used to playing next to somebody new,” she said. “But they adapted well and did great.”

Lasiloo added that the Lady Vols didn’t have much energy to start the match and that was the biggest factor in dropping the first set.

Lee Williams quickly shifted gears in the second set, as it jumped out to a 9-6 advantage to force a Mingus timeout. The Lady Vols didn’t let up from there as they cruised to victory and tied the match at 1-1.

The third set was close early on, but Lee Williams slowly pulled away for a 17-8 advantage and never looked back in taking a 2-1 lead.

The Lady Vols didn’t trail in the fourth set and rode the momentum to their first region victory of the season.

“We really needed that win,” Snay said. “It was a little bit of a confidence booster.”

Snay led Lee Williams with 23 assists, 15 digs and seven kills, while Lorelei Fernandez added 14 assists, 10 digs and five kills. Tori Logan finished with 13 digs and eight kills, followed by Madison Arave with 13 digs and Brittany Dollarhide with six kills.

“I hope the win kind of starts a streak for us,” Snay said. “So we can win a little bit more region games and hopefully go to state.”

The Lady Vols are back in action at 6 p.m. today at Coconino.

“I’m excited for the second round of region games to come up,” Lasiloo said. “We have Coconino (today) and I’m excited to play them because we played well against them.”