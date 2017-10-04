Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash

KINGMAN – A Kingman man died late Friday after crashing his motorcycle and slicing his femoral artery, causing his death.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Bryan Adkins, 45, left a residence near the intersection of Thompson Avenue and North Van Nuys Road. He accelerated as he headed on north on North Van Nuys Road, lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from the bike.

He suffered a large laceration on his leg that began to bleed profusely.

People on scene and medical personnel tried to stop the bleeding, and Adkins was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

A tourniquet was applied to Adkins’ leg, but the damage was too great, and he passed away.

Adkins was wearing a helmet. MCSO stated speed may have been a factor, but drugs or alcohol are not suspected.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.