Doran Joseph Calderone was born April 19, 1946 and died September 26, 2017. Doran, a former resident of Sun Valley, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona.

Services will be held at Glendale Forest Lawn. Viewing will be Friday, October 6, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the service will be October 7, 2017 at 10 a.m.

He is survived by three sisters, a brother, a daughter; Natasha Welch, grandchildren; Morgan, Tatianna, Laura, and many nieces and nephews.