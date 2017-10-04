Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers defeat Tonopah Valley

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team rallied Tuesday night to pick up a 3-2 win, (23-25, 19-25, 25-20, 30-28, 18-16), over Tonopah Valley.

The No.18-ranked Lady Tigers (8-2, 2-1 2A West) found themselves in a 14-9 hole in the fifth set, but they battled back to defeat the 28th-ranked Phoenix (3-8, 0-4).

Shaunti Short notched 17 assists and four digs, while Lynsey Day finished with seven digs, five kills, and five assists. Aspen Jackson had a team-high nine kills and added seven digs, followed by Isabella Anderson with eight digs and seven kills. Grace Herbine tallied five kills and four digs, while Krystal Howard added seven digs.

The Academy is back in action at 6 p.m. today with a road match at Mohave Accelerated.

Chino Valley 3, Kingman 0

At KHS, the Kingman High School volleyball team welcomed 23rd-ranked Chino Valley to town Tuesday and dropped a 3-0 loss.

The No. 35-ranked Lady Bulldogs (0-10, 0-3 3A West) play at 36th-ranked Wickenburg (1-9, 0-3) at 6 p.m. today.