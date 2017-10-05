Chillin’ on Beale aids open house event

KINGMAN – The Main Street America marketing group is inviting downtown businesses to participate in an open house event Saturday in conjunction with Chillin’ on Beale Street car show.

The volunteer group is asking businesses to extend their hours and offer special deals from 4-7 p.m. That will give people an opportunity to explore the different establishments and improvements happening in historic downtown Kingman.

This is a grassroots effort to build relationships between Kingman residents and downtown merchants.

“A lot of advertising has been done about Kingman outside of the area,” said Herberta Schroeder, one of the marketing group volunteers. “This group is trying to focus first on area residents that may not have been downtown to see all the changes that have been happening and the businesses that have opened and buildings that have been spruced up.”

Schroeder said the group is working toward building a successful downtown, and anyone wishing to join the effort can call 928-263-0158.