Construction on the US 93 Burro Creek bridge deck begins tonight

KINGMAN – ADOT is advising drivers to allow extra travel time tonight while crews install temporary concrete barriers in the northbound lanes in preparation for the southbound deck rehabilitation work from mileposts 137-139.

The speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph, and there will be flaggers in the work zone from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

Work on the $2.1 million project is expected to be complete in March 2018.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit the ADOT Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter, @ArizonaDOT, or call 511 except while driving.

No theater performance this weekend

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater is cancelling its production of “The Odd Couple” that was scheduled for this weekend and next due to several setbacks that compromised the quality of the production, the group said on its website.

“We need more time to fine tune the performance. As we looked at schedules, even a two-week movement in performance dates created conflicts with the current cast,” the website stated.

A decision was made to break production for now and focus on the upcoming Christmas show.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, our audience, and request your patience with us as we work to bring ‘The Odd Couple’ to Kingman at a future date,” the group said.

Meanwhile, the historic Ghost Walk tour presented by Beale Street Theater will take place Oct. 27-28 at Kingman Center for the Arts gallery, 208 E. Beale St. Tours start at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., with tickets $10 for adults and $5 for children.

