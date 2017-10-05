Home invasion, armed robbery being investigated by Kingman Police

KINGMAN – A home invasion turned armed robbery early Monday morning is being investigated by the Kingman Police Department.

A home with seven roommates in their 20s in the 2300 block of Comanche Drive was entered by three armed suspects around midnight Monday. When officers responded to the home on a burglary in progress call, the suspects had fled and the victims did not know what direction they went or if by vehicle.

After entering the home, the suspects confronted the occupants with weapons and demanded money, cellphones and things of value. No one was injured in the incident, but the occupants were threatened with being shot.

The homeowner was ordered to carry a safe outside while he was held at gunpoint. The occupants reported that when the suspects heard sirens approaching, they fled the scene.

All three suspects are described as male. The first suspect was described as wearing a blue colored polo shirt with a long-sleeve shirt underneath and a mask. The other two suspects are described as wearing dark colored clothing and masks. The masks worn are described as being similar to paint ball masks. One of the suspects may go by the name of “Smiles.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingman Police Detectives by calling 928-753-2191, or report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip.” You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.

- Information provided by KPD