Horoscope | October 5, 2017

Birthdays: Jesse Eisenberg, 34; Kate Winslet, 42; Guy Pearce, 50; Mario Lemieux, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be pulled in different directions personally and professionally. Consider your choices and what makes the most sense to you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t feel pressured to make a move or react to a proposition. Time is on your side, and figuring out how you want to approach the situation should be done with patience and intelligence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your knowledge, experience and intelligence to help you get ahead. An opportunity to make a change that will help you out financially should be looked at carefully.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unexpected change will catch you off guard. Try not to act impulsively when time, consideration and facts will be required to get a true sense of what’s going on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your passionate way of expressing your feelings, ideas and concerns will leave a good impression on someone you’d like to work with. Travel and communication will lead to an opportunity to excel.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t mix money and emotions. You can’t buy love or happiness. Invest in yourself, not someone else.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An emotional situation is best dealt with responsibly. Partnerships are best handled with care.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): People you try to help will cause you emotional uncertainty. Do what you can, but don’t feel bad if it isn’t enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use your intelligence to make the best choices at work and at home. If someone tries to push you, take note, then continue to take care of your responsibilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen attentively and consider your options, but let common sense and practicality guide your choices. A lot of hype can’t make up for a flawed idea or pitch someone is making.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Come up with a new financial plan. Blend what you love to do with earning extra cash and you will have a winning situation that will impress your friends and family.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen and respond carefully. You can influence your position or reputation if you are open to change and keep up to date on new trends in technology.