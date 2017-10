Well, let me see here, now there is no one left (since City Manager John Dougherty is leaving) to prevent the move of sales tax (which is high) money from local maintenance and repairs to the building of another freeway overpass, which will help satisfy and secure recent past investments over to maturity.

Madame Mayor and Travis Lingenfelter are now in good positions to see this all through. Wow.

John Yaboinsky

Local Resident