Letter | Tom Ciardullo - Re: McCain should quit

I was a Republican all of my adult life, now going on 69, but about six years ago decided to register independent.

I for one am sick of everything being based solely on party lines such as voting for someone just because they are party affiliated or what is now going on in regards to our health care system.

I’m a Vietnam Vet and totally respect John McCain for his service and sacrifice, but frankly, politically I’ve have never been a huge fan of his.

However, I applaud his stance recently on repealing Obamacare as he is calling for both parties to come together and come up with a plan that is good for everyone.

Granted there are problems with the ACA, and granted you can’t please everyone, but I totally and fully support the idea that everyone in Washington, regardless of party affiliation, needs to come together and come up with bills that benefits the vast majority of the American people and not ones based solely on party lines.

I would also like to add: since when has a candidate ever done everything they said they would do once elected?

There may have been some, but I can’t think of any.

Tom Ciardullo

Local Resident

