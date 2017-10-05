Obituary | Margaret Hughes

Margaret Hughes died on October 1, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona. She was 93.

Margaret was a long time resident of Kingman. She was a homemaker and member of the Humane Society. She loved animals and her Kingman community.

Margaret is survived by: her children; Harry Hughes of Louisville, Kentucky; Russell Hughes of Tucson Arizona/ and Maggilee (Hughes) Loritz of Flagstaff, Arizona; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Our family wishes to send gratitude to her many kind and generous friends, Helen’s Place and Kingman Regional Hospice and her compassionate caregivers.