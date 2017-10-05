Prep Roundup: Vols take 1st in Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys golf team continued its season on the road Tuesday with a 43-over-par 187 to defeat Lake Havasu (189) at Lake Havasu Golf Club.

Brandon Carver led the Volunteers with a 5-over-par 41 to tie for first, while Cole Morton was third (47), Wyatt Talk was sixth (49), Justin Talk was seventh (50) and Pason McCans was ninth.

The Vols hosted Kingman and Mohave Monday at Valle Vista Country Club and took second (399), while the Bulldogs were third (430) and Mohave was first (397).

Carver once again led Lee Williams with a 10-over-par 82 for second place, while Kingman’s Matthew Mendez was third (97). Volunteer Justin Talk tied for fifth with Bulldog Hayden Tanner as the duo shot a 104. Wyatt Talk was seventh (105), followed by teammate Brycen Rodriguez in a tie for ninth (108).

Kingman duo Kaelib Miller and TJ Harviston finished in 11th and 12th, respectively.

Kingman and Lee Williams are back in action today and Saturday at the London Bridge Invite in Lake Havasu.

Girls Golf

At Lake Havasu Golf Club, the Lee Williams girls golf team shot a 61-over par 201 Tuesday to take second place. Lake Havasu won the match with a 55-over-par 195.

Paige Lucero led the Lady Vols with a 10-over par 45, while Sarah White was fourth (49), Kristen Heitzman tied for fifth (52) and Kadence Sterling and Audra Coffman finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

Kingman’s Gisele Jablonski shot a 59 to take 10th place.

The Lady Vols and Lady Bulldogs conclude the regular season Thursday with a match at Lake Havasu Golf Club.