Strange, but true: Koala rescued from drilling rig at construction site

DELAIDE, Australia (AP) – A koala that took refuge on top of a drilling rig at an Adelaide, Australia, construction site, was rescued early on Tuesday, local media reported.

The koala was apparently chased off a busy road by a driver to avoid it being hit by passing cars. But it then climbed up the rig at the construction site and refused to budge until rescuers brought it back down to safety.

After posing for a photo, it was loaded into the back of a car taken for a check-up.

Two bull moose fight in Colorado homeowner’s yard

BLUE RIVER, Colorado – A territorial battle between two bull moose was captured on video by a homeowner in Colorado Wednesday, September 27.

A Blue River resident shot the video from his backyard deck.

“I typically have a moose family roaming my property,” the homeowner posted. “I was on my deck and saw a mother her baby and a bull in my backyard eating willow tree leaves. A few minutes later, a larger bull approached the area where the other bull was and the fight ensued. It was very exciting. I thought they were going to damage my deck, but luckily they didn’t. The larger bull won and the smaller bull retreated and left.”

Man dressed as a pirate arrested for burglary

DUNLAP, Tennesee – A Tennessee man who goes by the name “Captain Jack Sparrow” has been arrested for burglary while dressed as a pirate.

Brian Francis Zielinski of Knoxville was taken into custody on Poplar Street in Dunlap just before midnight Saturday.

According to police, when Zielinski was taken into custody he was wearing a black pirate hat, brown jacket, black vest and red gloves and boots, similar to the costume worn by actor Johnny Depp in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

Zielinski is also believed to be part of the Hells Angels gang, according to Sequatchie County Jail Captain Justin Higdon.

Zielinski was reportedly kicked out of a friend’s house where he was staying because he started “acting crazy.” Police said Zielinski was uncooperative and did not want to leave the house. He later snuck back inside the home through a downstairs window. After reentering, Zielinski allegedly became combative and police deployed a taser to make the arrest.

Zielinski was charged with burglary and resisting arrest, and placed in Sequatchie County Jail. His court date is Oct.10.