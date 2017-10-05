UES offers improved online payment options and new mobile app features

TUCSON – UniSource Energy Services customers now can make free one-time bill payments on uesaz.com and better manage their energy use with the company’s updated mobile app.

The billing improvements include a reduced convenience fee for credit or debit card payments and offer new, easier ways to make payments.

The improvements, made in response to customer requests for more, lower-cost ways to pay their monthly gas and electric bills, include:

• Free online payments – All customers can now make secure one-time payments with a checking or savings account by logging in to My Account on uesaz.com. Customers not enrolled in My Account can use a checking or savings account to make a one-time payment of up to $750 on the website for a reduced convenience fee of $1.95, down from $3.50 per transaction.

• Lower-cost card payments – Customers can make a payment of up to $750 on uesaz.com with a credit or debit card for a reduced fee of $1.95, down from $3.50 per transaction. The fee for payments over $750 has increased to $9.95 per transaction.

• More cash payment options – Customers now can pay their bill with cash at local CVS and 7-Eleven stores for a $1.99 fee after obtaining a code and instructions on uesaz.com. Walmart stores continue to accept bill payments from UES customers for a $1 fee.

• Easier online bill payment – With fewer clicks, e-bill customers will be able to view and pay their bill, update bank account information, review scheduled and completed payments and access PDFs of their previous bills through My Account on uesaz.com.

Mobile App Improvements

The UES mobile app now has new features to help customers manage their energy usage and monthly bills.

Customers now can use the mobile app to remotely adjust Wi-Fi connected Nest Learning Thermostats. Learning thermostats can program themselves to help reduce energy usage and offer suggestions to help users reduce monthly utility costs.

Hourly, daily and monthly energy use data, as well as details about “demand” or peak usage, now are available through the app. Customers can use this information make informed choices about how to conserve energy, reduce their monthly bill and choose a pricing plan that is right for them.

Other new mobile app features allow customers to:

• Request a payment extension.

• View PDFs of monthly bills from the previous 24 months.

• Use Touch ID on Apple devices and Fingerprint Login on Android devices to access their accounts.

• Enroll in convenient billing programs like Auto Pay, Budget Billing and UES e-bill directly from their mobile device.

The UES mobile app provides flexible, 24/7 access to the self-service features that customers use most. The app already allows customers to pay their bill, report and learn about power outages and find energy-saving tips. The app is available for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

–Information provided by UniSource Energy Services.