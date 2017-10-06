City water system needs 18 projects at $60 million

KINGMAN – Greg Potter of Sunrise Engineering identified 18 projects to improve the city’s water system at an estimated cost of $60 million, including $40 million to replace about 200,000 feet, or 38 miles, of old water lines that are deteriorating in the Butler area.

In his presentation to City Council Tuesday, Potter said his company took the existing model and made improvements, mostly to fire flow systems, pipe replacement and pressure zone revisions.

The city has an agreement with Sunrise Engineering to set up a Geographic Information System (GIS), integrating data into the GIS system, developing web applications and providing ongoing training for staff. The work is not to exceed $160,000.

Potter checked off a list of goals accomplished so far: inventory of existing system; determine design criteria; water demand analysis, growth projections; and 10-year and 30-year system analyses and recommendations to govern and guide future development.

“We also looked at pipe age,” he said. “There are more problmes with older pipes and some go back to the 1940s. Older pipes don’t move water as well as new ones.”

Kingman’s water demand is highest in July at 8.7 million gallons a day on average, the engineer stated. For the entire year, the average water connection is delivering 312 gallons a day.

Sunrise Engineering looked at Kingman’s water source and storage systems, both of which are in “decent shape,” Potter said.

City Council meeting highlights

Tourism presentation

Councilwoman Jamie Scott-Stehly said she met with Route 66 author and historian Jim Hinckley and City Manager John Dougherty to discuss efforts to promote Kingman to tourists.

“We all know tourism is a big driver of the economy and we’re missing a lot of opportunity,” she said.

There were issues with the city agenda and a presentation by Hinckley was pulled, but Scott-Stehly said she would get it back on the agenda when Hinckley returns from a speaking engagement in Joliet, Illinois.

Hinckley said he’ll be talking about “120 Years of Tourism in Kingman,” along with showing a video produced by Promote Kingman and distributing material at the event.

Land appraisal

City Council voted 5-2 to delay getting an appraisal on 150 acres of city-owned land that was approved for sale by voters in November.

City Manager John Dougherty recommended waiting until the city is ready to sell the land, as an appraisal is only valid for about six months. He had no estimate on the cost for the appraisal.

City Councilman Stuart Yocum said citizens authorized the sale, but did not mandate it. He doesn’t want the land sold to a developer who sits on it waiting for the land value to increase when the city could hold it.

“This is the closest we are to selling the property in a decade,” Doug Dickmeyer said during public comment. “Any delay could cause buyers to back out. This must be done now.”

City manager

Council voted 7-0 to approve four dates to screen executive recruitment firms to be selected to find a replacement for City Manager John Dougherty, whose contract was not extended past November.

Jackie Walker, human resources director, provided a list of 10 recruitment firms that have worked with other cities in Arizona and talked about the scope of work that would include a job description for the city manager, salary range and candidate review.

Three council members would be appointed, along with staff, to vet the recruitment firms and keep the process moving forward. The goal is to have a new city manager on board by April, Walker said.