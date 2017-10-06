County releases voting information for Nov. 7 elections

KINGMAN – There are three upcoming all-mail elections for three special districts: Bullhead City Fire District (bond issue); Colorado City Unified School District No. 14 (bond issue); and Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District (M&O budget override). The last day for voters in those districts to register is Tuesday, and the ballots will be mailed Wednesday.

Poll sites will not be open on Election Day, Nov. 7, but there will be Replacement Centers open for each area. These are locations where qualified voters who have spoiled their ballots or did not receive their ballot may go and receive a ballot after filling out a form. There will be election personnel there to assist the voters. Voters may drop their ballots off at these locations if they choose not to mail them in. The Replacement Centers are 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 7, or they will not be processed. The following locations are Replacement Centers for the three districts:

• Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District – 1) Meadview Civic Association, Inc., 247 E. Meadview Blvd., Meadview. 2) Dolan Chamber of Commerce, 16154 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs.

• Bullhead City Fire District, Mohave County Library – Bullhead City, 1170 Hancock Road, Bullhead City.

• Colorado City Unified School District No. 14, Mohave Community College Building 300, Room 301, 480 Central St., Colorado City.

The results of these elections will be found on the county’s new “Election Night Reporting” (ENR) system, beginning at 8 p.m. Nov 7. More information can be found on the Mohave County Elections homepage at www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=118.