Oktoberfest in Kingman: Embrace the German, and don’t forget ‘Prost!’

Put on your dirndl and lederhosen and polka on down to Metcalfe Park today and Saturday for the 10th annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest presented by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club.

It’s free admission with music, food, vendors, games and fun for the whole family, said Jo Ann Oxsen, past president of the club who’s attended all the past Oktoberfests.

“It’s a great community event where people come from all over and they all have a good time,” Oxsen said.

She’ll be on stage Saturday as Master of Ceremonies, holding a chicken dance contest first for the kids and later for adults.

This year, the event is moving to Metcalfe Park, just across Beale Street from Locomotive Park where it had been held for several years. Hours are 3-10 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

“We had the festival there in the past and everyone loved it with the trees, the amenities are nice and it has a stage,” Oxsen said.

Four live bands will be performing throughout both days: Steamin’ Stan Ruffo, The Swillers, J Fass Trio and Beerbelly’s. Black Bridge Brewery will be serving handcrafted beers, and there will be several arts and crafts vendors.

“There’s something for everyone,” Oxsen added. “There’s something for beer drinkers, something for people who like brats, anybody who loves music. It’s something the family can enjoy, and the weather’s supposed to be good.”

And people can feel good about spending money at Oktoberfest because proceeds benefit the nonprofit Route 66 Rotary Club. The club gives dictionaries to third-graders every year, microgrants to teachers for classroom supplies, and supports organizations such as Kingman Aid for Abused People and high school Interact clubs.

Three things to do at Oktoberfest:

Drink beer

That’s a German tradition for Oktoberfest. Try the Schwarzbier, or black lager, one of four German-style beers from Black Bridge Brewery. The brewery is also serving its IPA and Chocolate Stout. Brewmaster Tim Schritter has been gearing up for this event for three months, and figures to go through a month-and-a-half of beer in two days.

Dance to live local bands

Steamin’ Stan Ruffo, The Swillers, J Fass Trio and Beer Belly’s will be playing on stage throughout both days. From blues and jazz to rock and roll and oompah, these bands will have you moving your feet. Show off your chicken dance and win prizes.

German food

Enjoy bratwurst boiled in beer and grilled to perfection, topped off with authentic German sauerkraut. Grab a bowl of potato soup and soft pretzel on the side. Complete the meal with fresh apple cake. Yum!