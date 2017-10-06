Mohave Community College's fire academy deadline quickly approaching

KINGMAN – Men and women who want to become firefighters should fill out an application for the Mohave Community College Spring 2018 Fire Academy.

Mohave Community College’s Fire Science Program partners with local fire stations to offer the best education and training in the region. Completion of the fire academy is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a firefighter.

The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials, and firefighter safety.

The academy runs from January 3-April 29. Recruits who successfully complete the Spring 2018 academy will receive 12 college credits toward establishing a foundation for an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science.

The course is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m., and all day Saturdays from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This program has a strict attendance policy and students are only allowed 24 hours of excused absences during the course of the program.

Applications and more information are available at http://www.mohave.edu/academics/certificates/firescience or by calling Kamrin Dooley at 928-757-0841.

All applications must be received by Dooley, fire science program director, no later than 5 p.m. Oct. 16.