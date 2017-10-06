Horoscope | October 6, 2017

Birthdays: Jeremy Sisto, 43; Amy Jo Johnson, 47; Elisabeth Shue, 54; Britt Ekland, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotional spending, exaggerating situations and being unrealistic regarding what you can and can’t do will come back to haunt you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over contracts and personal papers and see what needs to be updated. A financial opportunity may look interesting, but that doesn’t mean it will be successful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): An unexpected change will inspire you to take on a new attitude and head in a different direction.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stick close to home and do your best to live within your means. Excessive behavior or overreacting will only make matters worse.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Family or school reunions will give you a different perspective regarding what you want to accomplish. Listen to what’s said and make a point to take advantage of the information you gather and any offers made.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put your time, money and effort into securing your position, finances and home. Working toward a better future will give you a new perspective on what lies ahead and the possibilities that exist.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up about your feelings and discuss your intentions and plans for the future. It’s best to find out exactly what you are up against if you want to make a calculated decision that will result in progress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Hard work will pay off. Your dedication and passionate attitude will help bring about new opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Being part of a team that does its best to bring about positive change in your community will give you greater insight into your own personal growth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll be tempted to make an impulsive move or to react impatiently when discussing situations that require a lot of thought.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be tempted to make a quick expenditure. Make a point to cover your tracks and gather the information you need to avoid being stuck with something you may decide you don’t want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Before you jump in, do your research regarding long-term benefits and pertinent details.