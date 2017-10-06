Letter | McCain is for everyone

In response to comments about McCain being elected only for republicans, no I beg to disagree.

Whether you’re a republican, democrat, independent, Green Party, Libertarian or whatever party affiliation, he represents all of Arizona voters who live in his voter area whether they voted for him or not!

Any one individual who feels he is their personal pet to attend to their own personal agenda is wrong. If he made campaign promises and changed for a legitimate logical reason that is what counts.

The man was re-elected many times not because he is someone’s pet, but for his independence and honor, something the president has none of.

I am a democrat I have never voted for McCain, but he is a man of honor, something many in government might do more of!

Ralph Hill

Kingman