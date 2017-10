Bravo Ms. La Porte! Bravo! Your letter in the Kingman Daily Miner on September 25, 2017 showed refreshing insight into the workings of a city counsel that has become a mockery. Unless the Kingman City Council can somehow return to at least a semblance of civility and remember that they are there to represent their constituents, their en masse resignation should be considered for the benefit of our fine city.

Barbara and Lori Linn

Kingman