Weekend in brief | Pink Heals block party to kick off ‘Go Pink’ week in fight against cancer

Pink Heals block party to kick off ‘Go Pink’ week in fight against cancer

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center, the City of Kingman, and the Kingman Cancer Care Unit are again joining forces through various community activities to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

Proceeds from the several events go to the Kingman Cancer Care Unit or KRMC’s “Catch It Early” program. The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is a local nonprofit organization that provides support and services not covered by health insurance to local cancer patients and their loved ones, including transportation assistance, financial assistance, health equipment, and personal equipment (wigs, prosthesis, etc.). The KRMC “Catch It Early” program provides free mammograms and other breast cancer diagnostic and treatment services to local women.

The Pink Heals Block Party kicks off from 5:30-8 p.m. today. The party coincides with October’s “First Friday” activities in downtown Kingman and will include free refreshments and entertainment by DJ LA Sounds. This year’s block party is sponsored by The City of Kingman, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Taco Bell, and the Geo Group.

Other features of the block party are the “Pink Ribbon Drop” sponsored by Taco Bell. The ribbons are being sold at city offices and at the event with proceeds to benefit the KCCU. Then, the Kingman Fire Department will drop the ribbons from a ladder truck. The person whose ribbon lands closest to the target wins.

Black Bridge Brewery and House of Hops will face off in a cornhole tournament. Players can sign up at either establishment.

There will be Kicking Out Cancer Line Dancing, a silent auction hosted by Kingman Police Department and various other games and activities will include a kids’ obstacle course at Kingman Crossfit, kids’ crafts at The Farmhouse, and Hotwheels Races hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department.

Sunday marks the start of the community “Go Pink” week. This week, businesses, schools, and other organizations in the area are encouraged to decorate their establishments pink to show community support for those touched by cancer locally. Any funds raised or donations collected will benefit cancer relief organizations in the community. The winning establishment will receive the large pink ribbon-of-lights displayed outside KRMC. If you plan to participate in the competition, please contact Scott Kern at KRMC at 928-681-8656.

Riggs talks running for Superintendent of Public Instruction

KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will meet at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Dambar restaurant, 1960 Andy Devine Ave., with Frank Riggs as guest speaker.

Riggs is running for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction, challenging the incumbent, Diane Douglas.

A former three-term congressman from California, Riggs has talked to the club before as a candidate for governor in 2014.

Meetings are open to the public and cost is $3, with lunch optional and on your own. No reservations are necessary and guests are welcome.

Vigil for Vegas

KINGMAN – A group of friends gathered together and soon realized they knew people who were victims in Sunday’s carnage in Las Vegas, or could have been there themselves.

“There was a bunch of us talking about it,” said Mandy Vela. “Some of us had friends and family who were there.”

Those reasons convinced Vela to organize a candlelight vigil at 7 tonight at Tan N Things, 2601 Stockton Hill Road, for the victims of the Las Vegas massacre that killed 59 and wounded more than 500.

Vela was in Kingman when she heard about the Las Vegas shooting.

“I first saw it on Facebook,” she said. “I turned on the news and watched it for a couple of hours. I was just like, ‘Wow.’ Scary, scary.”

Vela said had she known Jason Aldean, who was performing on stage when the shooting began, was there, she just might have been in the audience herself.