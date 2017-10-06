Councilman Yocum's DUI trial continued

KINGMAN – The DUI trial for City Councilman Stuart Yocum has been continued from Thursday to Nov. 9 in Kingman Justice Court, with Judge John Taylor presiding.

Stuart pleaded not guilty on June 1 to driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 percent and demanded a jury trial with representation by public defender Alex Bulabonof.

The case was first scheduled for trial on Aug. 2. Taylor issued orders to continue the trial on Sept. 20 and Oct. 4.

Yocum, 47, allegedly was driving 45 mph in a 25 mph speed zone near Hall Street and Broadway on May 31 and ran a stop sign when he was stopped by an officer.

Yocum submitted to a sobriety test that reportedly showed a 0.12 blood-alcohol content and was booked into Mohave County Jail.

He was elected to Kingman City Council in 2014. Following his arrest, Yocum made a public statement at a council meeting that his DUI arrest was “regrettable” and “unfortunate,” but there was some backlash.

“Matters of this sort tend to get sensationalized,” he said. “DUIs are a problem, a serious problem. If you are going to get behind the wheel, don’t drink even one.”

“Pointing out the seriousness of driving under the influence is not ‘sensationalizing.’ It should be a call for true remorse,” Lillian McCumber wrote in a letter to the Daily Miner.