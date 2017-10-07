Prep Football: Bulldogs come up short at Chino, 27-20

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team had a number of opportunities Friday night at 28th-ranked Chino Valley. Unfortunately, the No. 32-ranked Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage and it cost them in a 27-20 loss to the Cougars (4-3, 1-1 3A West).

“We did a pretty good job on offense,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “(But) we left 14 points on the board. We had three scoreless trips inside the red zone.”

Wierson mentioned the Bulldogs had a second and goal from the five-yard line and couldn’t punch it in. However, the offense still had a few bright spots as Austin Dias rushed for 127 yards – highlighted by an 80-yard touchdown.

Kingman’s Darrell Mitchell finished with 157 yards and a touchdown, finding James Carter four times for 132 yards and a score. The Bulldogs finished with 345 yards of total offense.

Josh Proffit led the way defensively as he intercepted a pass on the goal line and scored a touchdown. Romeo Baca also had an interception, while Chris Gomez recorded a sack.

“We accomplished three out of the four goals that we set,” Wierson said. “We played lights out on defense. They had three big runs. (Colton Sandberg), who was supposed to be an all-conference player, didn’t catch the ball once. We shut him down.”

The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-2) trailed 13-12 at halftime, but Chino Valley scored 14 unanswered points to take a 27-12 advantage with 2:16 left in the game. Mitchell found Carter for a 58-yard touchdown with 31 seconds remaining and Dias ran it in for the two-point conversion, but Kingman’s onside kick was unsuccessful.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a trip to No. 27-ranked Odyssey Institute (4-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.