Prep Football: Vols rally late, but drop 23-15 loss to Flagstaff

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team had a chance to win its second straight 4A Grand Canyon Region contest, but the Volunteers couldn’t complete their late rally in a 23-15 loss at 15th-ranked Flagstaff.

“It was good to see the fight of the kids – to see them really come out and battle in that fourth quarter,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “That was great to see as a coach.”

AJ Herrera led the Vols (5-3, 2-3), completing 16-of-26 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. Herrera found Edmond Ashton for a 37-yard score and then hit Chad Moore for the two-point conversion.

Herrera also found success running the ball, finishing with 98 yards and a touchdown.

Ashton led the team in receiving with four catches for 66 yards, while Paul Giglio had four catches for 43 yards.

“Defensively we played really well all game,” Sasse said. “Offensively, we started to click there in the fourth quarter. We got our passing game going – we were just playing pitch and catch. We had a two-minute drill at the end and scored.”

No. 20-ranked Lee Williams will look to find the end zone more when it returns home Friday for a 7 p.m. contest against 33rd-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (2-5, 2-1). The Vols have scored a combined 35 points in their last five games, but Sasse knows it is a work in progress.

“We’re trying to find an identity,” he said. “It’s tough that we’re still trying to find that, but we’re doing well. We kind of saw some stuff that is going to help us in the future – get the offense going and score more points.”