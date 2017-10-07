Prep Roundup: Lady Vols sweep top spots at Ray Reynolds

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy cross country teams traveled to Lake Havasu Wednesday for the Ray Reynolds Invite and Lady Volunteers Meah Wilson (22:25), Alexis Hecker (22:59) and Darleen Bland (23:28) took first, second, and third place, respectively.

The Academy’s Sam Skankey, meanwhile, finished in 17:49 for first place. Lee Williams’ Cayden Robles was fifth (18:43), followed by Zack Tempert in sixth (18:54) and Just Dalrymple in seventh.

Other top girl runners were Lee Williams’ Amelia Brackett in 11th (24:56), followed by the Kingman duo of Julia Ostberg in 12th (25:19) and Trinity Ostberg in 13th (25:20). Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez ran a 26:52 for 15th.

Switching back to boys, Lee Williams’ Andrew Cardiff was 12th (19:32), while the Academy’s Mitchel Oldham was 17th (19:56) and Kingman’s Christian Yazzie was 36th (23:32).

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Thursday at the River Valley Night Run.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, MALC 0

At MALC, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team picked up its second straight win Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-12, 25-9) of No. 44-ranked Mohave Accelerated (3-8, 0-3 2A West).

Lynsey Day led the 18th-ranked Lady Tigers (9-2, 3-1) with five assists, five digs and four kills, while Aspen Jackson notched a team-high 10 digs and added four kills. Shaunti Short finished with eight digs and seven assists, followed by Grace Herbine with nine kills and two digs. Isabella Anderson rounded out the top performers with seven kills and five digs.

The Academy is back home Tuesday with a 6 p.m. match against No. 22-ranked Parker (8-3, 3-1).

Coconino 3, Lee Williams 1

At Coconino, the Lee Williams High couldn’t carry over the momentum from its first 4A Grand Canyon Region win Tuesday as the Lady Vols dropped a 3-1 loss Thursday against the ninth-ranked Lady Panthers (8-3, 6-1)

No. 26-ranked Lee Williams (6-6, 1-6) welcomes seventh-ranked Flagstaff (7-2, 5-0) to town Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.

Wickenburg 3, Kingman 0

At Wickenburg, the Kingman High School volleyball team dropped its 11th straight match Thursday with a 3-0 setback to the No. 36-ranked Lady Wranglers (2-10, 1-4 3A West).

The 34th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (0-11, 0-4) travel to No. 30-ranked River Valley (2-10, 1-3) Tuesday for a 6 p.m. match.