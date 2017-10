Events Calendar | October 8, 2017

TODAY

Gun show

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. At the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937 or 928-530-0937.

Karaoke

7 p.m. At The Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

MVPA Convoy

3-5 p.m., World War II military vehicles, Beale Street between Grandview Avenue and First Street.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Mohave Community Orchestra

7-8:30 p.m. Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave., 86401.

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Nature Trail Grand Opening

9 a.m. - noon, Friends of Arizona Joshua Tree Forest, Pierce Ferry and Diamond Bar roads.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Fall Family Fun

Fesitival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Music, ames, bounce houses, etc., 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, 928-753-3238.

NACFD Open House

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., fire station tours, fire trucks and grilling. 4490 N. Able Dr. and Payroll Avenue in Chloride.

Farmers Market

8 a.m. - noon, corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

Rude 66 Festival

11 a.m., music, car show, Miss Rude 66 contest, etc., Fairgrounds.