Kingman man identified as victim in Vegas shooting

KINGMAN – A Kingman man has been indentified as one of the victims in the Las Vegas shooting Oct. 1, according to the Arizona Republic.

Brett Schwanbeck, 61, died Tuesday as a result of a head wound he sustained in the carnage.

Schwanbeck was hit in the initial round of fire before the crowd of 22,000 knew what was happening, according to a GoFundMe page (www.gofundme.com/in-memory-of-brett-schwanbeck) set up to help his immediate family.

His fiancé, Anna Orozco, tried to help Schwanbeck in between rounds of fire and found refuge in a dumpster. Once the shooting stopped, several people carried him to a concert fence where an ambulance was waiting.

Schwanbeck was described as “funny, generous, kind, loving and so full of joy” on the fundraising page. He enjoyed “lake trips, family gatherings, hunting, camping and spending time with his kids and grandkids.”

Schwanbeck is survived by Orozco, three children and five grandchildren.