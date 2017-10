Speaking at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Sept. 8 meeting, local dentist and club member Susan Haynes gave a power point presentation on “The Oral Cavity.” Teeth are assaulted by a microbial challenge so great that dental infections are the most universal affliction of humankind. Dental infections rank third in medical costs, behind heart disease and cancer, in the United States. It’s important to take good care of one’s teeth.