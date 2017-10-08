Laughlin-Bullhead City airport awarded $8.3 million grant

BULLHEAD CITY – Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport has been awarded an $8.3 million worth of FAA grants for upcoming planning and construction projects.

The money will be used for an Airport Drainage Master Plan, General Aviation Apron Rehabilitation, Commercial Apron Rehabilitation, and new construction of a Commercial Remain Overnight Apron.

“The FAA continues to invest in our airport and our community through construction grants,” said Jeremy Keating, airport director at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. “While previous airport projects have added additional runway/taxiway length and improved safety, these upcoming projects are focused on maintaining our existing infrastructure and constructing additional commercial aircraft parking.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in early November. Work during the project will be performed during daylight hours with nightly work when needed for safety.

Funding for all scheduled projects include $8.3 million in Federal Airport Improvement Program funding, $300,000 in local Passenger Facility Charge revenues and $300,000 from the Arizona Department of Transportation Aviation Fund. All projects are anticipated to be completed in late 2018.

Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport now has daily service to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on American Airlines.

- Information provided by Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport