Letter | Blocked on Facebook? Write a letter

Regarding the recent article about the woman suing Rep. Paul Gosar over Facebook block.
No, J’aime Morgaine, your constitutional rights to free speech were not violated because you (like everybody else) can express your free speech through the USPS by writing a letter. Simple as that. (Case dismissed)
Arthur Scott
USMC Retired
