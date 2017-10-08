Letter | If they’re leaving, let them go

I totally agree with Vice Mayor Jen Miles on allowing employees to leave early (City Manager John Dougherty) once it has been determined they will be leaving their post or employment.

It is a proven fact that once someone knows they are leaving, they become very unproductive and can and have in past instances caused harm to their company or employer.

It also allows that person to leave in a better fulfilled atmosphere.

This also applies to Mr. Dave French, who is retiring from the Kingman Airport Authority.

He needs to clean out his desk and leave the premises so that someone with better qualifications can start turning the airport into a real airport.

I don’t know why I tend to become irate just mentioning his name.

Sometimes, I’m told I’m out of line speaking like this, but I guess it has to do with the way I was brought up.

I was taught to be honest, serve those that are true to mankind and help the least fortunate, listen to productive criticism and building on these premises.

I guess it’s just being an American and always trying to do the right thing and standing up for what I think is correct, right, and not destructive to anyone for personal gain.

Does that make me a jerk?

Henry Gutierrez

Kingman Resident