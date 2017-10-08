Obituary | John Palmerston Campbell

John Palmerston Campbell, the grandson of California pioneers, was born April 16, 1928, grew up in Arroyo Grande and Bakersfield, California, graduated from Bakersfield High School, attended Cal Poly Pomona and served in the U.S. Army.

While living in Bakersfield, he worked for Gulf Oil and later transferred to LA Mirada, California. After retirement, he and his wife, Edris, moved to Kingman, Arizona where he became an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church, the VFW, and the Masonic Lodge.



John left his earthly body behind on September 18, 2017, and entered eternal life with his Heavenly Father. No doubt he is having a joyful reunion with his sons, as well as the friends and other family members who have gone ahead of him.

The memory of this gentle, loving and uniquely humorous man will live on in the hearts of the many people whose lives he has touched.

He is survived by his wife, Edris, daughters Mary Ellen Park and Leslie Campbell Holland, grandchildren Clint Allisone, Laurie Ellen Park, Darcy Rebecca Holland, and Delaney Rose Holland, and sons-in-law Laurie T. Park and Dennis Holland.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingman Trinity Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Oct. 13 followed by an interment ceremony at Historic Union Cemetery in Bakersfield, California at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 14.