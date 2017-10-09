Drive-by shooting Saturday night under investigation

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department received several reports of shots fired at a residence on the 3200 block of Diamond Street late Saturday night.

A vehicle left the scene at a high rate a speed, and KPD’s investigation discovered multiple shots were fired and struck a vehicle parked in front of the residence near to where a person living at the residence was standing at about 11:15 p.m.

The vehicle is described as being similar to a 2005 white 4-door Chevrolet Impala, which had both males and females in the car.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingman Police Detectives by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give A Tip”. You can also report through the KPD App, which is available free through the App Store.

- Information provided by KPD