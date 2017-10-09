Horoscope | October 9, 2017

Birthdays: Brandon Routh, 38; Scott Bakula, 63; Tony Shalhoub, 64; Sharon Osbourne, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If something bothers you, talk about it. Use intelligence and positive strategy to persuade others to see things your way or to let you continue without interference.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pour your attention into doing the best job possible. Being passionate about what you do or produce will encourage others to respect your progress.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative and talk your way into whatever you want to see transpire. You may not please everyone, but as long as you refuse to become angry and you respond with a positive incentive, you will get what you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be discreet about the way you live or who you love. Keeping your personal life a secret will help you avoid interference and being judged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your generosity is commendable, but keep in mind that charity begins at home. Make sure that you secure your position, your holdings and all your personal passwords and documents.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen to what’s being said or offered and retreat to a quiet place where you can consider your options. It’s in your best interest to be cautious and to avoid anyone trying to pressure you to make a decision.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be strategic. Plan your actions and implement what you want to see happen precisely.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotions and money won’t mix. Joint ventures or paying for someone else’s mistakes will lead to regret and resentment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pick your words carefully. Don’t leave room for anyone to misinterpret you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on your health and financial wellness. Don’t take chances when it comes to your personal life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can wheel and deal until you get what you want. Personal investments, contracts and taking care of business to benefit you in the future are encouraged.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Self-deception is apparent. Don’t let confusion lead you astray.