Letter | Awareness about Domestic Violence

October is National Domestic Violence Month which is appropriate as in the fall, the leaves are turning orange and the weather is changing. We are hoping to change the secrecy which surrounds Domestic Violence and bring to light the abuse which occurs to many people daily.

According to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence 2016 Domestic Violence Related Fatality List, there were 100 Domestic Violence related deaths, plus 10 pet fatalities (3 cats and 7 dogs) in Arizona.



Please reach out to your family, friends and neighbors and put a stop to the secrecy of Domestic Violence. Show support to end Domestic Violence by participating in local events during October in Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City.

For more information, please contact the Domestic Violence Advocate at the Mohave County Victim/Witness Program at 928-718-4967.





Christina Ashelford

Domestic Violence Advocate

Mohave County Attorney

Victim/Witness Program