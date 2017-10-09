Mohave 911 | October 9, 2017

Theft of a vehicle, weapons offense

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joshua Chester Hoyt, 24, of Kingman, Oct. 1 for theft of means of transportation and possession of a deadly or defaced weapon, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies observed a motorcycle traveling from a wash area onto S Melody Street. Deputies further observed the motorcycle did not have a license plate.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3400 block of Lass Avenue. Deputies contacted Hoyt, the operator.

During the investigation, deputies determined the motorcycle was reported stolen. Hoyt was taken into custody without incident. Hoyt was in possession of a .32 handgun which deputies seized. Upon inspection of the handgun, deputies determined the serial numbers had been filed off.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Weapons offense

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Glyn Carl Olson II, 44, of Kingman, Oct. 1 for possession weapon by prohibited person, felony.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of John L Avenue. Deputies contacted the driver and passenger. Deputies smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car. A search of the vehicle revealed a handgun inside a backpack belonging to Olson. A criminal history check showed Olson to be a convicted felon.

Olson was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

2X’s aggravated assault

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report at the Mohave County Jail Tuesday regarding an assault on a detention officer by an inmate.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, at approximately 3:35 p.m., deputies were informed that the victim was en route to Kingman Regional Medical Center due to his injuries. A Corporal advised that the detention officer was hit along the side of his head by inmate Matthew Palmer, 34, of Lake Havasu City. During the fight, the DO’s right hand was fractured.

Deputies responded to KRMC and contacted the victim. The victim said that inmate Palmer charged at him and he defended himself. The victim further said that other Detention Officers were able to restrain inmate Palmer. Palmer was not injured. Deputies responded back to the jail and contacted Palmer.

Palmer was charged with aggravated assault on a detention officer and aggravated assault – temporary disfigurement, felonies.

Aggravated assault

On Tuesday, at 3:45 p.m., Kingman Police arrested Adam Wade Bryant, 27 of Kingman, on three counts felony charges of aggravated assault, three counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to a KPD spokesman, the arrest is the result of an incident at the Wal-Mart store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Rd. where Bryant is alleged to have stabbed and threatened to stab several people during a disturbance at the store.

KPD received 911 reports that a male subject was causing a disturbance at the store and actively stabbing people. Officers arrived and found several people attempting to restrain Bryant. Bryant was detained after a brief scuffle with an officer.

The investigation determined that Bryant had become verbally abusive and belligerent with customers. When confronted by a female store employee and asked to leave the store, Bryant reportedly became verbally aggressive with the employee, spitting on her and threatening to stab her, while brandishing a knife.

Two customers stepped in to protect the female employee, at which time Bryant attacked them, slashing one of the customers in the face, causing a small laceration. Ultimately several customers assisted in restraining and detaining Bryant until officers arrived. No one received serious injuries.

The employee was a 32 year old female. The customers who assisted where a 44 year old male and a 55 year old male. The 44 year old victim was from Las Vegas and was treated and released for the minor laceration.

Bryant continued to be verbally combative and belligerent with officers. It is unknown is alcohol or drugs are involved.

Bryant was subsequently booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.