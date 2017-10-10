Big-game applications deadline tonight

KINGMAN – The deadline to apply for big-game tags for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear is tonight.

You can apply with paper applications up to 11:59 p.m. at the local AZGFD office, 4355 N. Stockton Hill Road, or you can apply online until 11:59 p.m. The department will have a box for applications out front, according to Region 3 Wildlife Program Manager Erin Butler.

You must have a valid Arizona hunting license at the time of application, but you can also purchase a license online if you don’t have one or your current license has expired.

Use hunt numbers and not unit numbers when applying for these spring hunts. That information is contained in the free booklet entitled 2018 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture, which can be found at any licensed dealer and at the AZGFD regional office.

This information can also be obtained online.

The department suggests that sportspersons go online and create a portal account. It is free and once you have one, you will get the draw results up to a week earlier. Visit www.azgfd.gov and go to the “My Account” button in the right hand corner of the home page. Then select the “Create Account” button and you’ll be done in no time.